Here’s where to get freebies and deals ahead of Halloween on Sunday

As we draw closer to the spookiest holiday of the year, Offers.com has compiled a list of Halloween food freebies, deals and specials to get your hands on.
Whether looking to stay in or dine out this year, the list includes endless retail sales, restaurant specials and a sprinkle of freebies for all to enjoy!
- Applebee’s: Visit your neighborhood Applebee’s and try the $5 Spooky Sip Dracula’s Juice or the Tipsy Zombie.
- Baked by Melissa: Enjoy a worry-free Halloween with the help of delicious and adorable Halloween cupcakes from Baked by Melissa. Order a Spooky Special 50-pack online and you’ll receive a free Boo-Crew 6-pack FREE.
- Baskin-Robbins: Get $5 off any Halloween cake of $35 or more when you order through the Baskin-Robbins app.
- Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Kids get a $0.99 kid’s meal at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. on Halloween when you purchase an adult entrée.
- The Cheesecake Factory: From Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, you can enjoy a free slice of Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake or Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake with the purchase of any online order of $40 or more. Just use the promo code “TREATME” at checkout.
- Chili’s: The Scary Good $5 Margarita of the month is the Spider Bite ’Rita. The Chili’s Halloween delight features a mix of Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Monin® Blood Orange, triple sec and fresh sour.
- Chuck E. Cheese: Let the kids celebrate the spooky season early with Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular event. Available throughout October, enjoy fun games, goodies and free gameplay for kids in costumes.
- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Kids enjoy a free kid’s meal at Dickey’s Barbecue on Sundays with a minimum purchase of $10. And since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, it makes the freebie that much better.
- Firehouse Subs: Halloween is triple delicious for Firehouse Subs Rewards Members. Members receive triple points on purchases that include a brownie or cookie on Sunday, Oct. 31.
- IHOP: It’s almost Halloween, so that means IHOP Scary Face Pancakes are back for the season. And on Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., all children 12 and under can enjoy one FREE Scary Face Pancake.
- Jack In The Box: Just in time for Halloween, Jack In The Box has brought back their Monster Tacos. The tacos are two for $3 and they’ll be available all month long.
- Joe’s Crab Shack: Come to Joe’s Crab Shack on Halloween and kids in costume can enjoy $0.99 kids meals with the purchase of an adult entrée.
- Krispy Kreme: Every Saturday from Oct. 16 through Halloween, Krispy Kreme customers can get a $1 Saturday Scary Sharies Dozen (which includes a special edition Jack-o’-Lantern Doughnut) with the purchase of any dozen. Plus, wear your costume to a participating Krispy Kreme shop on Halloween and receive a FREE doughnut of your choice!
- Marie Callender’s: Fall is the best time of year! If you’ve waited all year hoping Marie Callender’s would bring back its Fall Pie Sale, you will not be disappointed. Whether your favorite, made-from-scratch Marie Callender’s pie is Pumpkin, Apple, Banana Cream or Pecan, pies will be starting at just $9.99 plus tin. The Fall Pie Sale will take place at participating Marie Callender’s restaurants from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.
- McAlister’s Deli: From Oct. 29 to Oct. 31. at McAlister’s Deli, kids 12 and under eat FREE with an online purchase, in the app and in-store using the promo code HALLOWEEN21. The promo code is valid for two free kids meals per adult entrée purchase.
- Moe’s Southwest Grill: Every Sunday, it’s Kids Eat Free day at Moe’s Southwest Grill, and with Halloween falling on that day, that means your lil minion gets to enjoy this offer. All kids 12 and under are eligible for this deal with the purchase of an adult entrée.
- Schlotzsky’s: On Halloween, customers with the Schlotzsky’s app can enjoy a free classic cinnamon roll with the purchase of an entrée online and in store.
- The Fresh Market: Specialty grocer The Fresh Market is helping guests celebrate Halloween at home with a frightful feast that is big enough for the family or a small gathering of friends. The complete, ready-to-eat spread serves eight people and is $59.99, or about $7.50 per person (a $51.00 savings compared to buying each item individually). Online ordering is available now and runs through Oct. 26 at 2 PM. Meals can then be picked up in-store from Oct. 29 through the 31st. Meal orders can be placed online at shop.thefreshmarket.com and picked up at your local store.
- Wendy’s: Buy a Boo! Book, get 5 FREE Jr. Frosty Coupons and do good. From now until Oct. 31, buy a book of Wendy’s Boo! Coupons and receive five Jr. Frosty coupons and a free bonus in app offer. Proceeds goes to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to help children who are waiting in foster care to find their forever families.
Halloween Food Delivery Deals
- Red Lobster: Do you plan on staying in and skipping out on the fun activities on Halloween? Well, enjoy FREE delivery on to-go orders at Red Lobster. Orders have to be placed through Red Lobster’s website, and this offer is only valid on Oct. 31.
- Steak ‘n Shake: Are you in the mood for a burger or milkshake but don’t have the time to swing by Steak ‘n Shake? Enjoy FREE deliveries on Sundays all October. This offer is valid at participating locations only.
- The Habit Burger Grill: Every Sunday, from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7, The Habit Burger Grill is offering customers FREE delivery on orders $10 or more made in The Habit mobile app or habitburger.com. This offer is only valid at participating locations.
Halloween Retail Sales
- Chewy: At Chewy, you can grab up to 40% off on select treats and toys for your pets this spooky season.
- JOAAN: What can be better than a Halloween doorbuster? Now until Oct. 27, you can save up to 50% off on costuming fabrics and supplies.
- Kmart: This Halloween, get up to 40% off select Halloween costumes and decor at Kmart until Nov. 1.
- Michael’s: Now through Oct. 30, visit your local Michaels or online site, choose from a wide variety of Halloween décor and get 50% off all regular price purchases. Plus, get an extra 20% off online, using the code “20MADEBYYOU.”
- Oriental Trading: Save up to 65% off on spooky favorites at Oritental Trading Boo-ya super sale.
- Party City: Enjoy 15% off any online Halloween purchase over $49 at Party City, just use the code “TRICK.”
- Petco: At Petco, get up to 30% off select costumes, toys and treats for your favorite pet this Halloween.
- Walmart: From now until Nov. 1, shop at Walmart for kids’ costumes under $15 and Halloween candy under $10.
- Wigsbuy: Whether for the sake of Halloween or fashion, Wigsbuy is the place for wigs, hair extensions and accessories. Take advantage of their Happy Halloween Sale now through Oct. 31 and get one free wig on order over $399. Also, you can receive $50 off an order over $299, $100 off an order over $599 and $200 off an order over $999. Use the codes “HP50,” “HP100” and “HP200” to get the discounts.