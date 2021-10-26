Here’s where to get freebies and deals ahead of Halloween on Sunday

As we draw closer to the spookiest holiday of the year, Offers.com has compiled a list of Halloween food freebies, deals and specials to get your hands on.

Whether looking to stay in or dine out this year, the list includes endless retail sales, restaurant specials and a sprinkle of freebies for all to enjoy!

Halloween Food Delivery Deals

Are you in the mood for a burger or milkshake but don’t have the time to swing by Steak ‘n Shake? Enjoy FREE deliveries on Sundays all October. This offer is valid at participating locations only. The Habit Burger Grill: Every Sunday, from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7, The Habit Burger Grill is offering customers FREE delivery on orders $10 or more made in The Habit mobile app or habitburger.com. This offer is only valid at participating locations.

Halloween Retail Sales