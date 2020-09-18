Here’s where GCS internet hubs will be open to students this Saturday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — District leaders in Guilford County are opening schools on the weekend, but not many students are taking advantage of the opportunity to connect or get some extra help.

Only 51 kids showed up to the more than 60 schools now open on Saturday. The open schools are serving as internet hubs to help students get back on track.

“I’ve seen a lot of parents who either don’t have access to the internet or parents who have something in the school that they need some support or assistance with,” said Dr. Tony Watlington, chief of schools at Guilford County Schools.

Dr. Watlington revealed there’s still a percentage of students who have not logged onto their remote learning system.

“Whether it be having difficulty accessing Canvas, having questions about the Canvas learning management system, if they need access to broadband internet or if they just need some extra support to academic support, even social and emotional support,” Dr. Watlington explained.

With schools closed to in-person learning and many parents working during the week, the Saturday internet “hubs” serve as catch-up days and a time to re-connect with students and families who would otherwise be lost in the mix.

“A great opportunity for any parent who needs to get some face-to-face time with anyone in the school. [They] can do it. We want to do our part in being good partners with our community and our parents,” Dr. Watlington stated.

Dr. Watlington wants to see even more students using the hubs this weekend.

District leaders plan to keep all 63 hubs open this Saturday, and they will re-evaluate if they need to adjust that number.

The hubs are open from 9 a.m. to noon.

The following schools have internet hubs open to students:

Elementary schools:

Alamance/Erwin Elementary

Alderman Elementary

Bessemer Elementary

Bluford Elementary

Claxton Elementary

Colfax Elementary

Cone Elementary

Fairview Elementary

Falkener Elementary

Florence Elementary

Foust Elementary

General Greene Elementary

Gibsonville Elementary

Gillespie Park Elementary

Guilford Elementary

Jamestown Elementary

Jefferson Elementary

Johnson Street Global Studies

Jones Elementary

McNair Elementary

Millis Road Elementary

Monticello Brown-Summit Elementary

Montlieu Elementary

Morehead Elementary

Lindley Elementary

Oak Hill Elementary

Oak Ridge Elementary

Oak View Elementary

Pearce Elementary

Pilot Elementary

Simkins Elementary

Shadybrook Elementary

Southwest Elementary

Stokesdale Elementary

Middle schools:

Academy at Lincoln

Allen Middle

Allen Jay Middle

Eastern Middle

Hairston Middle

Jamestown Middle

Kernodle Middle

Kiser Middle

Northeast Middle

Southeast Middle

Southern Middle

Swann Middle

High schools:

Academy at Smith

Andrews High

Dudley High

Eastern High

High Point Central High

Kearns Academy

Northern High

Northwest High

Page High

Smith High

Southeast High

Southern High

Southwest High

Western High

Specialty schools:

CJ Greene

Gateway

Haynes-Inman

SCALE Greensboro