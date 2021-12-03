Here’s how to get tickets for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ at the Tanger Center in Greensboro for only $25

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You could go see “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts for only $25.

The hit Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” will be showing at the Tanger Center from Dec. 7 to 12. Tickets start at $44 plus taxes and fees.

But you have a chance to go for only $25. There will be a digital ticket lottery before each showing, and winning fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the reduced price. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability.

The digital lottery will open at 9 a.m. the day before each performance and close at 4 p.m. the same day. To enter, visit TangerCenter.com/lottery during the lottery hours and click the link that reads “Click here for details and to enter the lottery.” Then, click the “Enter Now” button for the performance you want to attend.

After the lottery closes, patrons will be notified via email within minutes as to whether they have won or not.

Winners have 60 minutes from the time the lottery closes to pay online with a credit card.

Entrants must be 18 years or older.