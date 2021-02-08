Here’s how deputies in Alamance County are combating human trafficking

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says its Human Exploitation Unit is making a difference in the fight against human trafficking.

The team, comprised of three investigators, has handled human trafficking and internet crimes against children since its launch in July 2020.

“We have noticed that those two are actually starting to be relatable to each other because we have victims of all different ages on both of those sides, so we ended up creating the Human Exploitation Unit,” said Special Victims Unit Lieutenant Jaleesa Washington.

The unit not only helps lighten the case load on other investigators but helps connect victims and their families to resources.

“When an arrest is made or a person is arrested, it doesn’t just stop at that point. The victims need resources…we have a great relationship with partners in the community,” Washington explained.

In 2020, the department investigated 52 cases of trafficking, and 45 of them were opened after the team was created.

“Having them specifically dedicated has definitely been a resource to Alamance County,” Washington said. “Not only do we work with our agency, we’ve also assisted local agencies in our community as well as other counties, surrounding counties as well.”

Right now, Rockingham County is the only other sheriff’s office in the area with a dedicated human trafficking investigator. A spokesperson for the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said the department is considering adding a similar role.

Washington said the ACSO would like to grow their team so they can continue solving trafficking cases and actively working to prevent them.

“Really educate the community on the things that are going on because we see a change in it. It changes on a day-to-day basis, so we train our investigators keep them up-to-date with everything,” she said.