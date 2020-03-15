Here’s all your important school district phone numbers

With Governor Roy Cooper issuing an Executive Order to close all NC public schools for at least two weeks, many parents are left with questions about the closure.
A list of numbers you can call to get your school closure and coronavirus questions answered is posted below:
Alamance-Burlington School System: (336) 570-6060
Davidson County Schools: (336) 249-8182
Caswell County Schools: (336) 694-4116
Chatham County Schools: (919) 542-3626
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools: (336) 661-3128
Guilford County Schools: (336) 370-8100
Randolph County Schools: (336) 633-5000
Rockingham County Schools: (336) 627-2600
Stokes County Schools: (336) 593-8146
Surry County Schools: (336) 386-8211
Anyone with coronavirus concerns can also call the Coronavirus Helpline at (866) 462-3821. The service is staffed by North Carolina Poison Control 24 hours a day, seven days a week.