Here’s all your important school district phone numbers

With Governor Roy Cooper issuing an Executive Order to close all NC public schools for at least two weeks, many parents are left with questions about the closure.

A list of numbers you can call to get your school closure and coronavirus questions answered is posted below:

Alamance-Burlington School System: (336) 570-6060

Davidson County Schools: (336) 249-8182

Caswell County Schools: (336) 694-4116

Chatham County Schools: (919) 542-3626

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools: (336) 661-3128

Guilford County Schools: (336) 370-8100

Randolph County Schools: (336) 633-5000

Rockingham County Schools: (336) 627-2600

Stokes County Schools: (336) 593-8146

Surry County Schools: (336) 386-8211

Anyone with coronavirus concerns can also call the Coronavirus Helpline at (866) 462-3821. The service is staffed by North Carolina Poison Control 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

