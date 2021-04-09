Here are the zip codes with the most expensive homes in North Carolina

realtor.com

The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in North Carolina using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

Keep reading to see if any of these zip codes from your home state sound familiar.

#50. 27343 (Semora)

– Typical home value: $389,232

— 68.4% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +8.6%

– 5 year home value change: +26.1%

– 10 year home value change: +36.0%

– Pictured: 9950 Semora Rd, Semora ($2.5 million, 7 bedrooms)

#49. 27502 (Apex)

– Typical home value: $392,221

— 69.7% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +8.9%

– 5 year home value change: +28.5%

– 10 year home value change: +50.1%

– Pictured: 1013 Olive Chapel Rd, Apex ($1.6 million, 4 bedrooms)

#48. 28512 (Atlantic Beach)

– Typical home value: $393,152

— 70.1% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +10.0%

– 5 year home value change: +27.0%

– 10 year home value change: +26.1%

– Pictured: 235 Frost Ln, Salter Path ($2.9 million, 7 bedrooms)

#47. 28469 (Ocean Isle Beach)

– Typical home value: $396,581

— 71.6% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +8.2%

– 5 year home value change: +24.0%

– 10 year home value change: +22.5%

– Pictured: 208 E First St, Ocean Isle Beach ($1.8 million, 6 bedrooms)

#46. 28730 (Fairview)

– Typical home value: $398,482

— 72.4% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +11.3%

– 5 year home value change: +37.7%

– 10 year home value change: +46.3%

– Pictured: 278 N Snow Ridge Dr, Fairview ($3.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#45. 28104 (Stallings)

– Typical home value: $403,542

— 74.6% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +9.2%

– 5 year home value change: +30.8%

– 10 year home value change: +55.4%

– Pictured: 207 River Birch Ln, Matthews ($2.3 million, 4 bedrooms)

#44. 27310 (Oak Ridge)

– Typical home value: $405,774

— 75.5% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +7.2%

– 5 year home value change: +23.6%

– 10 year home value change: +27.3%

– Pictured: 8305 Meadows Rd Unit 4, Oak Ridge ($2.5 million, 11 bedrooms)

#43. 27609 (Raleigh)

– Typical home value: $405,876

— 75.6% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +13.5%

– 5 year home value change: +44.9%

– 10 year home value change: +66.9%

– Pictured: 3319 White Oak Rd, Raleigh ($5.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

#42. 27959 (Nags Head)

– Typical home value: $407,982

— 76.5% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +4.1%

– 5 year home value change: +18.4%

– 10 year home value change: +16.2%

– Pictured: 2621 Virginia Dare Trl S, Nags Head ($2.9 million, 9 bedrooms)

#41. 27516 (Chapel Hill)

– Typical home value: $410,154

— 77.4% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +6.8%

– 5 year home value change: +24.1%

– 10 year home value change: +29.5%

– Pictured: 131 Lots 1 2 4 Winsome Ln, Chapel Hill ($2.9 million, 4 bedrooms)

#40. 27612 (Raleigh)

– Typical home value: $410,980

— 77.8% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +10.8%

– 5 year home value change: +33.4%

– 10 year home value change: +49.6%

– Pictured: 3913 Lewis P Olds Wynd, Raleigh ($1.6 million, 5 bedrooms)

#39. 28210 (Charlotte)

– Typical home value: $411,190

— 77.9% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +12.0%

– 5 year home value change: +46.6%

– 10 year home value change: +77.5%

– Pictured: 3001 Waller Way, Charlotte ($3.6 million, 5 bedrooms)

#38. 28277 (Charlotte)

– Typical home value: $414,623

— 79.4% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +10.3%

– 5 year home value change: +33.4%

– 10 year home value change: +63.4%

– Pictured: 14617 Rudolph Dadey Dr, Charlotte ($2.3 million, 6 bedrooms)

#37. 27613 (Raleigh)

– Typical home value: $416,453

— 80.2% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +9.9%

– 5 year home value change: +29.0%

– 10 year home value change: +46.3%

– Pictured: 7012 Wildlife Trl, Raleigh ($3.6 million, 5 bedrooms)

#36. 27539 (Apex)

– Typical home value: $417,027

— 80.4% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +9.4%

– 5 year home value change: +25.1%

– 10 year home value change: +43.8%

– Pictured: 3528 Optimist Farm Rd, Apex ($995,000, 3 bedrooms)

#35. 28673 (Sherrills Ford)

– Typical home value: $420,625

— 82.0% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +11.9%

– 5 year home value change: +38.9%

– 10 year home value change: +43.7%

– Pictured: 8451 Ridgewood Rd, Sherrills Ford ($3.3 million, 5 bedrooms)

#34. 28801 (Asheville)

– Typical home value: $422,267

— 82.7% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +12.2%

– 5 year home value change: +44.3%

– 10 year home value change: +77.7%

– Pictured: 173 E Chestnut St, Asheville ($2.6 million, 11 bedrooms)

#33. 27842 (Henrico)

– Typical home value: $425,807

— 84.2% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +5.1%

– 5 year home value change: +17.0%

– 10 year home value change: +20.1%

– Pictured: 263 Pinewood Acres, Henrico ($1.6 million, 6 bedrooms)

#32. 28117 (Mooresville)

– Typical home value: $427,504

— 84.9% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +11.5%

– 5 year home value change: +23.9%

– 10 year home value change: +35.3%

– Pictured: 168 Broad Sound Pl, Mooresville ($7.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#31. 28605 (Blowing Rock)

– Typical home value: $430,088

— 86.1% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +10.3%

– 5 year home value change: +13.9%

– 10 year home value change: +14.7%

– Pictured: 3914 3916 Shulls Mill Rd, Blowing Rock ($2.4 million, 2 bedrooms)

#30. 28736 (Glenville)

– Typical home value: $431,373

— 86.6% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +6.8%

– 5 year home value change: +16.2%

– 10 year home value change: +7.2%

– Pictured: 244 Stillpoint Ln, Glenville ($6.8 million, 4 bedrooms)

#29. 27562 (New Hill)

– Typical home value: $435,708

— 88.5% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +8.5%

– 5 year home value change: +41.0%

– 10 year home value change: +56.8%

– Pictured: 2744 Jordan Pointe Blvd, New Hill ($985,000, 6 bedrooms)

#28. 28270 (Charlotte)

– Typical home value: $445,098

— 92.5% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +11.0%

– 5 year home value change: +37.8%

– 10 year home value change: +65.2%

– Pictured: 420 Canyon Trl, Charlotte ($1.7 million, 5 bedrooms)

#27. 28036 (Davidson)

– Typical home value: $445,213

— 92.6% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +10.0%

– 5 year home value change: +30.6%

– 10 year home value change: +49.3%

– Pictured: 18130 Shearer Rd, Davidson ($1.7 million, 5 bedrooms)

#26. 28804 (Asheville)

– Typical home value: $448,441

— 94.0% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +10.1%

– 5 year home value change: +38.2%

– 10 year home value change: +57.9%

– Pictured: 259 Midland Dr, Asheville ($5.9 million, 6 bedrooms)

#25. 28226 (Charlotte)

– Typical home value: $450,705

— 95.0% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +11.2%

– 5 year home value change: +39.7%

– 10 year home value change: +68.3%

– Pictured: 2342 Rock Creek Dr, Charlotte ($5.6 million, 4 bedrooms)

#24. 27949 (Kitty Hawk)

– Typical home value: $455,166

— 96.9% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +3.9%

– 5 year home value change: +19.9%

– 10 year home value change: +16.7%

– Pictured: 119 Osprey Ridge Rd, Duck ($3.5 million, 7 bedrooms)

#23. 27517 (Chapel Hill)

– Typical home value: $455,944

— 97.2% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +5.2%

– 5 year home value change: +21.2%

– 10 year home value change: +24.2%

– Pictured: 108 Donegal Dr, Chapel Hill ($3.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

#22. 28173 (Waxhaw)

– Typical home value: $457,430

— 97.9% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +10.0%

– 5 year home value change: +27.4%

– 10 year home value change: +52.7%

– Pictured: 623 Lester Davis Rd, Waxhaw ($3.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#21. 27614 (Raleigh)

– Typical home value: $461,596

— 99.7% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +9.5%

– 5 year home value change: +22.1%

– 10 year home value change: +35.2%

– Pictured: 6036 Over Hadden Ct, Raleigh ($3.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

#20. 27523 (Apex)

– Typical home value: $470,458

— 103.5% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +7.9%

– 5 year home value change: +25.7%

– 10 year home value change: +47.1%

– Pictured: 360 Democracy Pl, Apex ($1.7 million, 4 bedrooms)

#19. 27514 (Chapel Hill)

– Typical home value: $470,654

— 103.6% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +7.0%

– 5 year home value change: +25.4%

– 10 year home value change: +28.7%

– Pictured: 609 North St, Chapel Hill ($2.7 million, 4 bedrooms)

#18. 28209 (Charlotte)

– Typical home value: $473,915

— 105.0% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +12.2%

– 5 year home value change: +46.7%

– 10 year home value change: +88.5%

– Pictured: 367 Ridgewood Ave, Charlotte ($3.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#17. 27519 (Cary)

– Typical home value: $474,517

— 105.3% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +7.4%

– 5 year home value change: +22.2%

– 10 year home value change: +44.9%

– Pictured: 1033 Montvale Ridge Dr, Cary ($1.6 million, 4 bedrooms)

#16. 28449 (Kure Beach)

– Typical home value: $477,456

— 106.5% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +9.1%

– 5 year home value change: +35.5%

– 10 year home value change: +44.5%

– Pictured: 1023 S Fort Fisher Blvd, Kure Beach ($2.3 million, 7 bedrooms)

#15. 27518 (Cary)

– Typical home value: $482,519

— 108.7% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +8.6%

– 5 year home value change: +22.8%

– 10 year home value change: +38.7%

– Pictured: 109 Baybrook Ct, Cary ($2.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

#14. 28204 (Charlotte)

– Typical home value: $488,311

— 111.2% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +12.9%

– 5 year home value change: +40.5%

– 10 year home value change: +67.7%

– Pictured: 2021 E 9th St, Charlotte ($1.4 million, 4 bedrooms)

#13. 28594 (Emerald Isle)

– Typical home value: $488,693

— 111.4% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +10.9%

– 5 year home value change: +29.6%

– 10 year home value change: +24.5%

– Pictured: 3801 Ocean Dr, Emerald Isle ($2.5 million, 7 bedrooms)

#12. 27607 (Raleigh)

– Typical home value: $501,412

— 116.9% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +10.8%

– 5 year home value change: +33.0%

– 10 year home value change: +55.1%

– Pictured: 2211 Wheeler Rd, Raleigh ($1.9 million, 5 bedrooms)

#11. 28757 (Black Mountain)

– Typical home value: $503,528

— 117.8% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +18.8%

– 5 year home value change: +45.8%

– 10 year home value change: +76.5%

– Pictured: 232 N Carolina Ter, Montreat ($1.5 million, 9 bedrooms)

#10. 28203 (Charlotte)

– Typical home value: $565,899

— 144.8% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +11.3%

– 5 year home value change: +43.0%

– 10 year home value change: +88.2%

– Pictured: 1508 Dilworth Rd, Charlotte ($7.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#9. 27927 (Corolla)

– Typical home value: $567,186

— 145.4% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +0.5%

– 5 year home value change: +12.8%

– 10 year home value change: +3.6%

– Pictured: 1459 Ocean Pearl Rd, Corolla ($7.4 million, 46 bedrooms)

#8. 28741 (Highlands)

– Typical home value: $581,274

— 151.5% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +14.7%

– 5 year home value change: +28.4%

– 10 year home value change: +26.1%

– Pictured: 370 Upper Brushy Face Rd, Highlands ($5.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#7. 28211 (Charlotte)

– Typical home value: $635,338

— 174.8% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +12.7%

– 5 year home value change: +42.6%

– 10 year home value change: +78.8%

– Pictured: 4505 Fox Brook Ln, Charlotte ($4.9 million, 5 bedrooms)

#6. 28682 (Terrell)

– Typical home value: $651,009

— 181.6% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +16.0%

– 5 year home value change: +39.0%

– 10 year home value change: +45.7%

– Pictured: 9244 Legrand Dr, Terrell ($2.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

#5. 28646 (Grandfather)

– Typical home value: $705,500

— 205.2% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +8.1%

– 5 year home value change: +33.6%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 1453 Mountain Springs Rd, Linville ($7.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#4. 27608 (Raleigh)

– Typical home value: $712,300

— 208.1% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +10.6%

– 5 year home value change: +30.4%

– 10 year home value change: +53.0%

– Pictured: 2025 Fairview Rd, Raleigh ($3.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

#3. 28717 (Cashiers)

– Typical home value: $726,864

— 214.4% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +12.1%

– 5 year home value change: +24.3%

– 10 year home value change: +24.3%

– Pictured: 1090 Zeb Alley Rd, Cashiers ($6.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#2. 28480 (Wrightsville Beach)

– Typical home value: $1,035,857

— 348.1% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +8.2%

– 5 year home value change: +26.0%

– 10 year home value change: +25.5%

– Pictured: 1 Auditorium Cir, Wrightsville Beach ($13.9 million, 4 bedrooms)

#1. 28207 (Charlotte)

– Typical home value: $1,115,282

— 382.5% above typical home value in North Carolina

– 1 year rent change: +9.7%

– 5 year home value change: +34.4%

– 10 year home value change: +63.9%

– Pictured: 325 Hermitage Rd, Charlotte ($5.4 million, 6 bedrooms)