Check your tickets! The winning numbers for the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot were drawn Friday night.

The winning numbers are: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and the Mega Ball is 24. The Megaplier is 2x.

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.