Here are over 30 deals for National Pizza Week

This Sunday marks the beginning of National Pizza Week, and Offers.com has rounded up all of the best deals from pizza restaurants across the country.

From family meals, free pies, reward points and even discounted menu items, Offers.com has a deal below for everyone to enjoy.

Pizza delivery, pickup and dine-in savings & deals

Bertucci’s: Feed the whole family with Bertucci’s Big Papi Pizza Bundle. Every day, it offers one large Big Papi Pizza and one large cheese pizza available for dine-in or to-go, for just $49.34. The meal comes with pizza, rolls, salads and a dessert, feeding up to four people.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Take advantage of BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse Family Pizza Feast starting at $49.95. Get one large deep-dish pizza, one family-sized salad, six garlic knots and your choice of a specialty entree. The feast feeds four to six people and is available for take-out and delivery only. BJ’s also runs a Monday special where you can get half off a large deep-dish pizza or tavern-cut Pizza and $5 BJ’s Brewhouse Margarita. The deal is available for dine-in, take-out and delivery.

Blackjack Pizza: Get your pie made your way at Blackjack Pizza and SAVE. For just $10.99, get a large one-topping hand-tossed, thin n’ crispy or square pan pizza when you use code LIT at checkout.

Blaze Pizza: With keto, gluten-free and vegan crust options, Blaze Pizza is the place to keep your New Year’s resolutions AND enjoy your favorite food. Plus, there are some great deals to try out over National Pizza Week. We like the Party of One: Get one 11-inch one-topping pizza and a regular-sized fountain drink for just $8.95, pick up only. Or if you have a party of two, you can opt for the BFF Bundle, which comes with two BYO11-inch pizzas, two fountain drinks and two desserts for just $26.

Cici’s Pizza: Celebrate National Pizza Week by rewarding your family with an epic pizza party. Cici’s Pizza is offering an Ultimate Feast, which comes with one ultimate giant pepperoni pizza and choice of cheesy bread or cinnamon rolls. The deal starts at $18.99.

Domino’s: Enjoy a carryout pizza with up to three toppings on any of Domino’s five crusts, for just $7.99 each (excluding XL and specialty pizzas). This $7.99 carryout deal is also good for the new Dips and Twist Combos, making everybody happy.

Donatos: Start your National Pizza Week off right, by placing your Donatos order online for two large one-topping pizzas for only $24.99.

Fresh Brothers: Get these hot deals when you order online and pick up your pie at Fresh Brothers: Enjoy $5 off online orders of $20 and more when you use the code PICKUP5. Place an order for $35 or more and get $10 off when you use the code PICKUP10. Or, order for the whole family and get $15 off online orders over $50 when you use the code PICKUP15. Eager to try something new in 2022? Snag a couple of Fresh Brothers’ cauliflower crust pizzas and SAVE. Get a medium, 2-topping cauliflower crust pizza and a fresh salad for just $25.

Godfather’s Pizza: Here’s a deal you can’t refuse from Godfather’s Pizza. Buy one large pizza, and get a second large pizza for just $8.

Hungry Howie’s: National Pizza Week is the perfect time to take advantage of Hungry Howie’s Mix & Match menu. Choose any two items on Hungry Howie’s Mix & Match menu for only $6.99. Or, take advantage of the $17.99 Howie Deal, which is two medium 1-topping pizzas and a 2-liter PEPSI®.

Hunt Brothers Pizza: Across 30 states, you’ll find more than 7,800 Hunt Brothers Pizza locations and at every single one, during National Pizza Week — and every week, in fact — you can be certain there will be No Extra Charge for any and all toppings. With 10 toppings to choose from, that gives you 1,024 choices to make.

Little Caesar’s: Coming in strong with several great offerings for National Pizza Week is Little Caesar’s. You might try a Hot-N-Ready Large Classic Meal Deal for $9.99. It comes with a classic pepperoni pizza, crazy combo and a 2-liter PEPSI®.

Marco’s Pizza: Get an unlimited number of medium one-topping pizzas at Marco’s Pizza for $7.99 or get an unlimited number of large two-topping pizzas for $8.99.

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom: This is where you need to spend National Pizza Week. You can enjoy two medium two-topping pizzas for $20 and two people dine for $20.

Papa Gino’s: Celebrate National Pizza Week at Papa Gino’s with two or more large traditional cheese pizzas for $11.99 each when you use the code 8976.

Papa John’s: Just in time for National Pizza Week, enjoy Papa John’s new NY Style pizza. Get a one-topping hand-stretch NY Style pizza for just $13.

Papa Murphy’s: One pizza week isn’t enough? Here’s a way to celebrate pizza for the next few months. Papa Murphy’s is offering an Extra-Large New York Style three-cheese pizza for just $10. The deal is valid through March 27, 2022.

Peter Piper Pizza: Peter Piper Pizza is offering its 2 for 24 Special. Get two large one-topping pizzas for only $24.

Pieology: Bring a tasty treat to the middle of the workday during National Pizza Week at Pieology. The pizza chain is offering a Lunch Special which includes a two-topping pizza and drink for in-store and online orders placed Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pizza Boli’s: Looking to start your week on a high note? Check out this fantastic deal from Pizza Boli’s. On Mondays, get a FREE large pizza of equal or lesser value when you buy any large pizza at regular menu price. Excludes Premium Pizzas.

Pizza Hut: Offering a spectacular deal, worthy of celebration, is Pizza Hut with its $10 Tastemaker deal. Get a large pizza with up to three toppings for only $10.

Pizza Inn: Get JoJo’s Ultimate Variety with four half pizzas (two medium pizzas with up to two toppings on each side) plus any two sides for $25.99 at Pizza Inn.

Pizza Shuttle: Attention Students: Take a break from studying and head to Pizza Shuttle to celebrate National Pizza Week. Students can get a large one-topping pizza, four sodas and breadsticks for only $17 (dine-in only). High school and college students must show their student ID.

Pizza Works: Skip Taco Tuesday this week, and say hello to Pizza Tuesday. Every Tuesday at Pizza Works, your family can enjoy two medium cheese pizzas for just $14. When placing your order, be sure to use code 2MED414 online or over the phone.

Red Robin: Celebrate National Pizza Week early with Red Robin. Now through Jan. 9, 2022, you can place an online or phone order with a minimum $10 purchase on a dine-in, to-go or delivery order (excluding 3rd party delivery) and you will receive a FREE 10-inch Donatos pizza. Use the promo code: FREEPIZZA.

Russo’s New York Pizzeria: Enjoy National Pizza Week from Russo’s New York Pizzeria with the two large double pepperoni pizza deal for only $29.

Shakey’s: Buy a PCM combo starting at $11.99 at a Shakey’s near you.

Topper’s Pizza: Choose any two or more large items on Topper’s Pizza menu for only $10.99 each.

Score FREE stuff when you sign up for these pizza rewards programs

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza: Get a FREE 12-inch pizza added to your account when you join the Coal Fired Club at Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza. Then, moving forward, earn 10 points for every dollar spent. Reaching 750 points scores you a $5 reward. With 28 locations in Florida, as well as locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts, hopefully, you have an Anthony’s near you.

California Pizza Kitchen: Get $5 and a FREE small plate when you sign up for CPK Rewards. Then enjoy accumulating one point for every $1 you spend. Earn a $5 reward when you redeem 75 points at the California Pizza Kitchen near you.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: You’ll want to get in on Grimaldi’s new Pizzeria Rewards Program. Enjoy a FREE appetizer when you join, a $10 reward after earning 1,000 points, a FREE birthday pizza and exclusive promotions & surprises. Sign up now at Grimaldi’s Pizzeria.

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria: Earn 200 points as a Lou Malnati’s Rewards member and get one FREE medium pizza. The Lou Malnati’s Rewards program allows you to earn one point for each $1 spent, good towards FREE menu items like salads, appetizers, desserts and PIZZA!

MOD Pizza: National Pizza Week is the best time to sign up for the MOD Pizza Rewards program – where the more you eat the more you earn. The program is simple: Earn one point for each $1 you spend, and at 150 points, MOD will reward you with a FREE MOD menu item. Believe it!

Pizza Factory: Sign up for Pizza Factory Rewards Program and receive a $5 bonus to use on your next purchase. By becoming a rewards member, you’ll earn a $10 bonus reward at every size order to use towards future purchases. Plus, on your birthday, you will get an edible gift.

Pizza Patrón: Patrón loyalty comes with perks. Sign up for the Pizza Patrón Perks Loyalty Program and get a FREE large one-topping pizza with the purchase of any large specialty pizza and start earning rewards.

Pizza Rev: Rev it up with Pizza Rev! Earn 100 points as a Rev Rewards member and get a” FREE pizza or entree salad. As a Rev Reward member, you’ll earn one point for every dollar spent. Plus, you’ll receive exclusive deals, offers and birthday rewards.

Rosati’s Chicago Pizza: Earn $10 off for every 150 points earned at Rosati’s Chicago Pizza when you sign up for the Keeping it Real Rosati’s Rewards. Sign up today and earn 50 bonus points.

Sbarro: Get a FREE slice when you join The Slice Society and purchase a beverage at Sbarro.

