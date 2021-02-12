Help spread the love: Small businesses hold Love-N-Lexington event on Valentine’s Day to help small businesses struggling amid pandemic

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Small businesses need our help recovering from pandemic related closures and shrinking sales.

That’s why this Valentine’s Day season, several Lexington organizations are asking us to show Love-N-Lexington.

At Sinfully Delicious, owner Wende Everhart is making, or according to the blue and white sticker on the floor, baking Lexington a better place by filling the store with lots of cakes, brownies and of course a favorite Valentine’s Day treat: chocolate covered strawberries.

“This is the craziest week ever,” Everhart said. “We enjoy doing Valentine’s because it’s crazy busy. We do a lot to please everybody.”

That’s why Everhart moved the bakery to Uptown Lexington. She wanted her business to do more for the community than just satisfy their sweet tooth.

“I love the fact that all the small businesses rally behind each other, and we try our best share a lot on Facebook and do what we can for each other,” Everhart said.

The businesses have been working together to survive during the pandemic. Now it’s the public’s turn to show Love-N-Lexington this Valentine’s season by shopping at participating stores and cashing in on special offers and deals.

One of the backers of the Love-N-Lexington promotion is Jacob Gordon, executive director of Uptown Lexington.

“We have amazing boutiques and other shops in this historic Uptown center. I think businesses and communities want to think outside of the box to reinvigorate the community’s passion for shopping local,” Gordon said.

The Love-N-Lexington campaign is making a difference. At The Bees Knees children’s clothing and gift store, the special boy’s basket is a popular gift.

Jeanette Galllimore is the owner and explained why she keeps making boy’s gift baskets.

“Boys are hard to buy for. So we try to make it easy for everybody and have things like the gift bags and gift baskets and stuff ready,” Gallimore said.

While the Love-N-Lexington campaign is just for the Valentine’s Day season, the Lexington Tourism Authority feels Lexington should be embraced by others all year long.

Larissa Hairgrove works for the tourism authority. Their Lovin’ Lexington campaign is a perfect complement to what’s happening right now.

The Lexington Tourism Authority will have hand held flags at the Lexington Visitor Center at 2 North Main Street. The community can pick one up and then pose in front of their favorite Lexington landmark.

Hairgrove explained what happens from here.

“You can #LovinLexNC on social media, and that will tag all these photos, and we can create an inventory and share this throughout the year,” Hairgrove said.

The public will be able to see love on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pink and red lights will light up the Davidson County Historical Museum at 2 South Main Street. Families are encouraged to take pictures and shop at nearby businesses.