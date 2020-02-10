Help deputies find 4 teens missing from children’s home in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Division of Social Services are looking for four teenagers who all went missing from a children’s home.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, two of the missing teens are twins — Emily Rebekah Garcia and Abigail Garcia, 15.

Emily Garcia is described as being 5-foot-5 inches tall, has dark brown hair and brown/hazel eyes, but officials said she recently colored her hair with red highlights.

Abigail Garcia has long dark, brown hair and is approximately 5-foot-5 inches tall.

According to the release, the twins ran away from the Black Mountain area on Feb. 9 with two other teenagers — a boy and a girl.

Sheriff’s Office officials said they reportedly have family and friends in Polk, Henderson and Buncombe counties.

The sheriff’s office said they are waiting to get permission from the other two teenagers legal guardians before they can release information on the teens to the public.

Anyone with information on the teenagers’ whereabouts is asked to call Det. Scott Piper with the BCSO at 828-250-4448, the Polk County Division of Social Services at 828-894-2100 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 828-894-0188 or call Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.

