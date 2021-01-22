Helmet cam video shows Winston-Salem firefighters face fire on Sides Village Drive; 12 people displaced

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — 12 people have lost their homes after a fire erupted at a Winston-Salem apartment complex, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Assistant Chief Dwayne Church said the cause of the fire was discarded smoking materials.

At about 7 a.m., the fire department announced on Twitter that crews were responding to Woodland Park Apartment Homes on the 2600 block of Sides Village Drive.

At about 8:49 a.m., they shared helmet camera video of the fire and said that the fire is under control.

One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation but there were no other injuries.