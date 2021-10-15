1 adult, 3 juveniles in custody after ‘disturbance’ at Glenn High School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One adult and three juveniles are in custody after a “disturbance” at Glenn High School on Friday afternoon, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:56 p.m., adults on campus were involved in a disturbance with students.

School resource officers responded and intervened immediately, the sheriff’s office said. Additional deputies and officers from Winston-Salem police and Kernersville police responded due to the large crowd gathered.

Pepper spray was used while law enforcement worked to restore order.

No injuries were reported.

All four people taken into custody will be charged with disorderly conduct.

