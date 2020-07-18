Heat advisory announced for central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — A heat advisory has been announced by the National Weather Service for most of central North Carolina and will go into effect tomorrow.

The heat advisory begins at noon on Sunday and will last until 9 p.m.

Heat index values are up to 105 with 107 expected in isolated areas.

FOX8’s Tom Britt says extremely hot and humid conditions should persist through the week.

Highs will be in the 90s and lows in the 70s with a heat index around 100 each day.

The cumulative effect of that heat and humidity shouldn’t be ignored. Anyone spending time outdoors needs to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.

There won’t be any breaks in the heat for at least the next week.

The combination of a high pressure system aloft and a low pressure trough on the surface will bring some unsettled weather for the weekend.

Scattered storms should end this evening, leaving residents in the Piedmont Triad with a warm and muggy overnight and a low around 73.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the low 90s on Sunday, but a heat index that could make it feel like 100 or even higher.

There will also be a chance for some scattered pop-up storms Sunday afternoon and evening.