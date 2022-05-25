DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Covid again. 24-year-old heart transplant recipient, Grace Ann Hundley, is battling covid yet again from her hospital room.

“This time, I more than likely have the omicron ba2 the latest variant. The previous time I had Delta (variant),” Hundley said.

Both times Hundley was diagnosed with COVID she had to be hospitalized.

“I was like how? How did I get COVID again? There’s no way,” she said.

It’s because she’s more susceptible due to being a heart transplant recipient.

“My immune system is trained not to create antibodies,” she said. These are antibodies she needs to fight off COVID.

“I had had covid before and I’m fully vaccinated, I’m boosted and I had the antibodies pumped into my body when I had covid the first time so I thought, there’s no way I can get covid again.”

Only this time, the COVID strain she believes to be the Omicron BA 2, made her feel much worse and came on much faster.

“This one just made me so much weaker and a lot faster. With the delta variant, I think I had it for four or five days before I even went to the doctor. This one, it seems like the second day, I was like I need to go to the doctor.”

While Hundley said she’s disappointed she’ll now have to wait to get her fourth shot, she wants this to be a reminder to others to stay vigilant as new variants continue to pop up.

It’s a community effort. It’s not just a single person trying to take care of covid and get rid of it themselves. It’s still a global pandemic.

Hundley said doctors are waiting for her oxygen levels to balance out before they release her. She’s hoping to go home by the end of the week.