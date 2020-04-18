Woman with heart transplant survives COVID-19, leaves hospital

NEW YORK — A heart transplant patient survived after contracting the coronavirus and was able to leave the hospital.

Oumou Barry arrived at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York about a week ago.

She was admitted with symptoms that included breathing rapidly, a cough, shortness of breath and chest pain.

Since she received a new heart in December, she had a higher-risk of contracting the virus during the global pandemic.

Her bout with COVID-19 was short lived.

She was treated successfully and able to leave the hospital on Friday.