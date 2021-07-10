Hearing set for Virginia man facing charges in Capitol riot

This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body worn camera video shows Thomas Webster, in red jacket, at a barricade line at on the west front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Webster, a Marine Corps veteran and retired New York City Police Department Officer, is accused of assaulting an MPD officer with a flagpole. A number of law enforcement officers were assaulted while attempting to prevent rioters from entering the U.S. Capitol. (Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — A Covington man facing charges in connection with the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 was released on bond.

Joshua Dillion Haynes faces 6 charges including unlawful entry and destruction of property.

A court document obtained by WFXR shows a judge ordered Haynes to be GPS monitored upon his release. Haynes will not be allowed to possess any weapons, must stay away from Washington, D.C. unless it’s for court, and participate in a mental health evaluation.

The riot happened during a joint session at the Capitol building.

The U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate met to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election. Then, shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, people started forcing their way into the Capitol building.

Authorities say the rioters broke windows and assaulted members of the police. Members of the House and Senate were evacuated from their chambers.

Haynes’ preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 28.