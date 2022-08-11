(WGHP) — While there are many unanswered questions about black holes, we finally know what they sound like thanks to NASA.

NASA astronomers looking at the black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster noticed pressure waves causing ripples in hot gas around the cluster.

The observers at NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory then realized the ripples could be translated into a musical note, so they performed what they call a “sonification.”

Astronomers took the data of sound waves moving out from the center of the black hole and pitched the signals up to a frequency humans can hear.

It is a popular misconception that the universe is silent.

Sound cannot travel in a vacuum, but a galaxy cluster like the one NASA observed for the sonification has huge amounts of gas that envelops the galaxies in the cluster and allows sound waves to travel.

More sonifications of astronomical data and additional information about the process can be found at the A Universe of Sound website.