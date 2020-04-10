Healthcare workers cheer on ‘miracle’ COVID-19 patient leaving the hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In the battle against the coronavirus, frontline healthcare workers are critical, KATV reports.

Inspiring stories of recovery are also critically important.

Those two things came together in one happy moment this week at a hospital in Arkansas.

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System released its first COVID-19 long term ventilator patient.

David Williams experienced cheers and fist-bumps from medical staff as he was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

A moment Dr. Matthew Burns says is why Williams is their “miracle” patient.

“It filled my heart with gladness. It was very cool to see him going down the gathering fist bumping everybody,” Burns said.

Burns, an infectious disease specialist, says based on data, COVID-19 patients who need a ventilator don’t appear to come off at a fast rate.

Burns says part of that is due to a patient’s age.

“When you get a success story and somebody that does really well and we do everything right, it’s really awesome to see that,” Burns said.

He says Williams’ story is the morale boost health care professionals need and a possible light at the end of tunnel for others.

“It was a big confidence booster to the whole VA. ‘hey, we can do this. We can make it through this pandemic together,’” Burns said.

According to officials at the VA, Williams is now recovering and resting up at home.