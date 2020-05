DENVER — A message of hope, and it comes from a man and his dog.

Tate Hegstrom is an HCA Healthcare worker at HealthONE in Denver.

As Tate plays the guitar, his husky Kovu joins him in singing “I’m Yours” and “Lean On Me.”

The musicial duo has been highlighted by a number of news sources.

Tate shares the videos on his Instagram, @kovu.sings, where his bio says, “Just a husky who loves to sing.”