(WGHP) — Hospital Emergency rooms in the Triad are busy this time of year.

Doctors are seeing more patients walk through the door with the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. The seasonal illnesses could mean longer wait times.

Asheboro native Mika Hurley says her grandmother says she waited nearly seven hours to be seen at Randolph Health.

“I heard her screaming in pain on the phone while sitting in the waiting room. I started crying,” Hurley said.

Hurley says an ambulance took her grandmother, who has congestive heart failure, to Randolph Health Monday night because of high blood pressure.

“No blood pressure medicine. Nothing except them drawing your blood in the waiting room … Then she finally gets back to the [emergency] room at 2:30 in the morning,” Hurley said.

While Hurley is frustrated that it took that long for her grandmother to be seen, she believes her grandmother should’ve been seen sooner.

Cone Health Executive Director of Emergency Services Ann Councilman reminded everyone that the flow of the waiting rooms depends on the condition you’re in.

“It really is based on what’s their status and terms of their vital signs and their stability when they arrive … When patients come in who are having an acute emergency, they are taken to a room,” Councilman said.

The executive director says long lines in the waiting rooms, especially in rural areas, are common for this time of year during flu season.

“I like to remind people to get their flu shots and wash their hands,” Councilman said. “This is that time of year when hand hygiene is important.”

Councilman says in some cases that aren’t as extreme as the one Hurley’s grandmother endured, patients can be diagnosed virtually.

“If they don’t have access to internet then that would pose a challenge for virtual options, but they do have Urgent Cares in Randolph County … If they do have transportation then they could come to an Urgent Care in Guilford County,” Councilman said.

Hurley says her grandmother was eventually seen.

FOX8 did reach out to a spokesperson Randolph Health about the waiting-room conditions, and we have not heard back from them yet.