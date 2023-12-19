RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The norovirus outbreak that was linked to a Raleigh sushi restaurant is now over, according to Wake County Public Health and Environmental Services.

An outbreak in a facility may be declared over if no new illnesses have occurred after two incubation periods of six days, with no new complaints or cases reported, a news release from the county stated.

In total, Wake County received 242 complaints, and all of those diners reported visiting Sushi Nine restaurant at 3812 Western Blvd. between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5.

“We received the first complaint on Friday, Dec. 1,” said Susan Evans, vice chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “Wake County Public Health and Environmental Services immediately responded and initiated the investigation. We interviewed everyone who reached out to us with complaints and are working to evaluate the information they provided.”

Wake County Environmental Health and Safety Division Director Jennifer Brown said staff finished interviewing all the people who complained.

While the outbreak is closed, Brown said health officials are still trying to figure out how this started.

“It is very likely with norovirus that we will be unable to determine a specific cause; however, we will do our due diligence to see if we can identify what that may be,” Brown said.

Brown said norovirus can come from contaminated food, surfaces, or spread through humans. Based on the interviews she said there doesn’t seem to be a single food that contributed to the outbreak.

Diners were asked to give stool samples, the only way to lab test for norovirus. Three people have provided samples so far, and all three came back positive for norovirus, the county said.

The restaurant voluntarily closed on Dec. 5 and reopened on Dec. 8, to allow for thorough cleaning and disinfecting following CDC guidance, employee health and education. No additional complaints were received after the restaurant reopened.

The investigation is still ongoing, and staff is evaluating the collected information.

Food safety attorney Bill Marler wants to know the cause as well. He said he’s representing five people suing the restaurant.

“Ultimately the restaurant is responsible for what they sell to consumers,” Marler said.

He said one of his clients ended up being sick at their wedding.

“He was unable to go to the rehearsal dinner, in fact, he was in the hospital getting IVs, watching his father give his speech at the rehearsal dinner,” Marler said.

CBS 17 reached out to Sushi Nine for its response to the lawsuit and is waiting to hear back.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes acute vomiting and diarrhea. The most common symptoms are vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and stomach cramps. Norovirus can spread easily from person to person through contaminated food or water or by touching contaminated surfaces. Typically, a person is contagious as soon as they begin feeling sick and remains contagious until a few days after they recover.

Brown is reminding everyone to take extra steps this time of year to prevent catching norovirus like proper handwashing, washing fruits and vegetables, and avoiding gatherings with someone who is sick or was recently diagnosed with norovirus.

“It is norovirus season so we just encourage everyone to be diligent,” Brown said.