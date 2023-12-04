RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A near-failing grade for the United States when it comes to the health of mothers and babies. The nonprofit March Of Dimes recently released its annual report card which gives the country a D+ when it comes to the preterm birth rate.

The March of Dimes recently graded the United States a D+ for its preterm birth rate, with more than 10% of babies born prematurely. North Carolina also received a D+, but individual counts, like Wake County, received a higher grade.

“When you specifically look at Raleigh, it actually is a B- which is 9.1%,” noted March of Dimes President Dr. Elizabeth Cherot.

Still, she says there’s a lot of work to be done.

“When you look across the whole country though, we are not improving in the health of moms and babies, and 9% is still too high,” she said.

She explained that March of Dimes is working to increase access to prenatal care to help both moms and babies.

“We do mobile units to bring providers to patients, especially in those rural places and some in cities too,” she said.

Cherot added that it’s important to care for moms after they give birth as well. According to the March of Dimes, the maternal mortality rate has nearly doubled since 2018.

When it comes to preventing maternal mortality and preterm births, Dr. Cherot said it’s critical to focus on helping women of color.

“There’s health inequities,” she said. “This gap is really large for Black and Brown moms.”