GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For many people, the winter holidays are peak shopping season. Officials at ECU Health are reminding people to shop safely to stop toy-related injuries, especially for small children.

“Many times there are multiple children in the family. We want to make sure that small toys like Legos, marbles, any of those smaller items are stored up and away and out of sight for younger children,” said ECU Health Injury Prevention Program Coordinator Ellen Walston.

Bicycles and scooters can be dangerous without helmets, she said. Stuffed animals with plastic eyeballs or noses can be pulled off by a child, Walston urged shoppers to look for stuffed animals made entirely of cloth.

A lot of toys have age recommendations, she added, or the toys warn of choking hazards. Parents should look for this information on the packaging and decide accordingly.

“If it says it is not meant for a child under three, please do not purchase that gift for a small child. The reason for that is there could be small parts that the child could ingest,” Walston said.

Walston also talked about a “Toy Test.” An empty toilet paper or paper towel roll is roughly the same size as a child’s throat. If a toy can pass through the roll, it is likely a choking hazard, Walston said.

“If that small object can fit in that cylinder, then it can fit in a child’s airway and potentially harm them,” Walston said.

This is why adult supervision during playtime is important, she said. If a child swallows a toy, Walston said take them to the hospital immediately.