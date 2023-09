(WGHP) — You may not see it, but it may be there. Mold can grow on any surface in your home — on walls, doors, air vents, even carpets, and it could make you sick.

A lot of people have started talking about mold after it was discovered in several local schools, but mold can grow anywhere there’s moisture.

Dr. Murali Ramaswamy, a pulmonologist with Lebauer Pulmonary Care in Greensboro, talked about symptoms of mold exposure on the FOX8 Morning News.