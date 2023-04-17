HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — When the thyroid gland in your neck does not function properly, it can lead to hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism.
Dr. Gebreselassie Nida, an endocrinologist at Reidsville Endocrinology Associates, affiliated with Cone Health, explains the difference between the conditions.
Talking Points
What are the differences?
- Hypothyroidism is deficient thyroid production
- Hyperthyroidism is excessive thyroid production
Common causes
- Hypothyroidism: autoimmune, thyroid surgery
- Hyperthyroidism: Graves’ Disease, toxic multinodular goiter
Signs and symptoms
- Hypothyroidism: fatigue, cold intolerance, weight gain
- Hyperthyroidism: weight loss, heat intolerance, anxiety
Treatments
- Hypothyroidism: replacement hormone
- Hyperthyroidism: medication, radioiodine, surgery