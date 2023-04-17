HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — When the thyroid gland in your neck does not function properly, it can lead to hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism.

Dr. Gebreselassie Nida, an endocrinologist at Reidsville Endocrinology Associates, affiliated with Cone Health, explains the difference between the conditions.

Talking Points

What are the differences?

Hypothyroidism is deficient thyroid production

Hyperthyroidism is excessive thyroid production

Common causes

Hypothyroidism: autoimmune, thyroid surgery

Hyperthyroidism: Graves’ Disease, toxic multinodular goiter

Signs and symptoms

Hypothyroidism: fatigue, cold intolerance, weight gain

Hyperthyroidism: weight loss, heat intolerance, anxiety

Treatments

Hypothyroidism: replacement hormone

Hyperthyroidism: medication, radioiodine, surgery