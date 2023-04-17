HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — When the thyroid gland in your neck does not function properly, it can lead to hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism.

Dr. Gebreselassie Nida, an endocrinologist at Reidsville Endocrinology Associates, affiliated with Cone Health, explains the difference between the conditions.

Talking Points

What are the differences?

  • Hypothyroidism is deficient thyroid production
  • Hyperthyroidism is excessive thyroid production

Common causes

  • Hypothyroidism: autoimmune, thyroid surgery
  • Hyperthyroidism: Graves’ Disease, toxic multinodular goiter

Signs and symptoms

  • Hypothyroidism: fatigue, cold intolerance, weight gain
  • Hyperthyroidism: weight loss, heat intolerance, anxiety

Treatments

  • Hypothyroidism: replacement hormone
  • Hyperthyroidism: medication, radioiodine, surgery