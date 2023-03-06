(WGHP) — Is becoming a vegetarian sustainable for long term health?
Macie Dieckman, a registered dietitian with Novant Health Oncology Nutrition Services, offers some considerations to make before moving to a plant-based diet.
Talking points:
- Being a vegetarian/vegan is not necessary for weight loss or health
- People choose to follow these eating patterns for a variety of reasons (Ex. Ethical, religious, cultural, taste preference)
- A vegetarian does not eat animal protein (some people may choose to consume dairy or eggs)
- A vegan diet does not include any animal products and will not include any ingredients originally sourced from an animal.
Things to consider:
- Vegetarian sources of iron are less bioavailable (less readily absorbed)
- Plant sources high in iron include dark leafy greens like spinach and beans and lentils, tempeh, and tofu
- Vegetarian diets are typically higher in vitamin C, which enhances the absorption of iron in a meal
- If you are trying to build muscle, you need to be more intentional about getting enough protein
- Some vegetarian sources of protein include: dairy, beans, lentils, tofu, tempeh, quinoa, nuts and seeds
- When you eliminate all animal products on a vegan diet, it can be difficult to get enough B12
- You may need to supplement or look for foods fortified with B12 when following a vegan diet, check with your physician.