HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Rest is critical for our bodies to recharge and it has a big impact on our overall health.

Dr. Andrew Namen, a pulmonologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and the medical director of the hospital’s sleep programs, addresses how to achieve restful sleep on this week’s House Call.

Talking points:

A minimum of 7 hours are recommended for healthy sleep.

If you are not suffering from memory loss, you don’t need naps during the day.

Maintaining a level of alertness are a few personal ways to measure if you are getting quality sleep.

Keeping a sleep diary can help you keep track of this. There are also apps/watches to help track this.

Making sure when you go to bed, it is for SLEEP.

Focus on cutting out light exposure, changing your eating times – don’t eat a heavy meal before sleep, don’t work out before sleeping.