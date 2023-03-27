HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Rest is critical for our bodies to recharge and it has a big impact on our overall health.
Dr. Andrew Namen, a pulmonologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and the medical director of the hospital’s sleep programs, addresses how to achieve restful sleep on this week’s House Call.
Talking points:
- A minimum of 7 hours are recommended for healthy sleep.
- If you are not suffering from memory loss, you don’t need naps during the day.
- Maintaining a level of alertness are a few personal ways to measure if you are getting quality sleep.
- Keeping a sleep diary can help you keep track of this. There are also apps/watches to help track this.
- Making sure when you go to bed, it is for SLEEP.
- Focus on cutting out light exposure, changing your eating times – don’t eat a heavy meal before sleep, don’t work out before sleeping.