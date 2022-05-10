(WGHP) — Aging is a natural part of life, but there are things we can do to take care of ourselves as we get older.
Dr. Anjali Gupta with Cone Health joined FOX8 on today’s House Calls to discuss how you can prevent or slow cognitive decline.
by: Dolan Reynolds
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dolan Reynolds
Posted:
Updated:
(WGHP) — Aging is a natural part of life, but there are things we can do to take care of ourselves as we get older.
Dr. Anjali Gupta with Cone Health joined FOX8 on today’s House Calls to discuss how you can prevent or slow cognitive decline.