HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — COVID-19 is still something families have to deal with as students prepare to go back to school.

A pediatrician with Novant Health sat down to discuss what parents need to keep in mind as they get ready for the school year.

Everyone six months and older is now eligible for the vaccine.

If community spread is high, masking is encouraged

If your child is exposed, a five-day quarantine is recommended by the CDC

If your child tests positive, they can return to school after five days if they’ve been fever-free for 24 hours

Anyone who tests positive should wear a mask for 6-10 days after

Making hygiene fun will make the importance seem less scary. Teach them about germs, the good ones and the bad ones, while you talk about good hygiene habits like hand-washing.