HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you know what your blood pressure numbers are and what they mean?

Dr. Michael Shapiro, a cardiologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and professor of cardiology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, explains why monitoring the numbers is important for your heart health.

Talking Points

What do your blood pressure numbers mean?

Systolic mm Hg (upper number) and/or Diastolic mm HG (lower number)

Normal: Less than 120 and less than 80

Elevated is 120-129 and less than 80

High Blood Pressure Stage 1: 130-139 or 80-89

High Blood Pressure Stage 2: 140 or higher or 90 or higher

Hypertensive Crisis higher than 180 and/or higher than 120

Your blood pressure is recorded as two numbers:

Systolic blood pressure (the first number) – indicates how much pressure your blood is exerting against your artery walls when the heart beats

Diastolic blood pressure (the second number) – indicates how much pressure your blood is exerting against your artery walls while the heart is resting between beats