HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The scary situation that unfolded on the football field when Damar Hamlin collapsed due to a cardiac event played out in real-time.

Millions of people watched emergency responders administer CPR and the Buffalo Bills say that Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field.

Crystal Anderson, the program coordinator with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Life Support Education, talks about the importance of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and offers a demonstration of how it works.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist offers basic and advanced courses in resuscitation to the public at many of its medical centers. You can find the details online or find out more information by emailing lifesupported@wakehealth.edu