GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has given the standing order for the administering of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to protect children between the ages of six months to five years old from COVID-19.

The announcement comes 48 hours after the CDC approved the use of the vaccines.

The first wave of vaccinations is being shipped to hospitals and health clinics across the state that service a large population.

The second wave, which will happen in the next weeks, will include places with smaller population sizes.

Close to 119,000 more doses of the vaccine have been pre-ordered by the state: around 70,000 doses of Pfizer and 48,000 of Moderna.

More Pfizer doses have been ordered because it will take three doses of it to reach full immunity, while Moderna only takes two.

With Pfizer, there will be a three-to-eight-week gap between doses one and two and an eight-week gap before the third dose.

Moderna is broken up into two doses, with a four to eight week gap between them.

Around two dozen agencies in the Triad are a part of that first wave. To search for a location near you, click here.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has announced it will begin administering vaccinations on Tuesday by appointment only.

Agencies like Cone Health and High Point Pediatrics are expected to begin their vaccinations at the end of the week or the start of next week.