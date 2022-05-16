(WGHP) — A third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests are now available from the federal government, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In January, the government first began distributing free tests—four per home. Then, in March, a second round was announced with an additional four per home.

As the U.S. crosses the threshold of 1 million COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, the government is offering a third round of free tests.

The U.S. Postal Service reports that each order now includes eight rapid antigen COVID-19 tests with two packages of four. Both packages are shipped for free with their own tracking numbers.

To put in your request for free at-home COVID-19 tests, visit COVID.gov, the USDHHS’s website for coronavirus resources, and click where it says “Order free tests.”

From there, you can either follow the “Order Free At-Home Tests” link to the U.S. Postal Service website or call one of the phone numbers provided.