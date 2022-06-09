HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — COVID transmission numbers continue to rise, and more people are voluntarily masking back up in the Piedmont Triad.

Guilford County is still at a medium transmission level as defined by the CDC, but there are six other counties in the area that are at a high level. Those include Forsyth, Alamance, Davie, Yadkin, Surry and Stokes Counties.

Some say with cases going up but no COVID protocols in place, they’re getting a little nervous.

“I had COVID twice, and I’m telling you it was nothing nice. It was terrible. I was out of work for 21 days one time, 10 days the next time. I didn’t get paid for that, so I can’t afford to get sick again,” said Guilford County resident Malikah Autry. “If you’re just out freely then fine. But when you come into somebody’s business, somebody’s establishment, restaurant or hotels or churches, I think we should be wearing masks.”

At least one leader of a city in a high transmission county shares the same sentiment. Earlier this week, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines put out a statement strongly encouraging people to wear masks.

On Thursday, Forsyth County Health Director Joshua Swift gave an update on where the county stands.

“Unfortunately, we have had an increase in our hospitalizations. Over the last week, we had 11 hospitalizations of Forsyth County residents in ForsythCounty hospitals. And we’re at 20 for this week right now,” Swift said

He also said the percent positivity rate has gone up to 21 percent in the last seven days but said he didn’t think a mask mandate was necessary right now.

“I don’t believe mask mandates are coming back…I don’t think at this time, they should because, as we’ve shown over the last two weeks, the cases are starting to go back down,” Swift said.

If your county is at a high level, the CDC recommends you wear a mask indoors in public and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.