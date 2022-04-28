GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

He is experiencing symptoms including headache, cough, congestion, body soreness and dizziness.

The sheriff is vaccinated and received a booster shot.

To avoid exposing others, Sheriff Rogers will continue to quarantine himself and follow CDC guidelines. He will return to the sheriff’s office when his symptoms are resolved, the release says.

As a safety precaution, the sheriff’s office has made its best effort to identify and notify anyone who had recent close contact with Rogers of their potential exposure to COVID-19.

Anyone who had close contact with the sheriff during the past week is encouraged to monitor themselves for COVID-related symptoms and to seek medical care if appropriate.