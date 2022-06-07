GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan addressed COVID-19 concerns during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Councilwoman Sharon Hightower also spoke about her recent battle with COVID-19.

The conversation in Greensboro comes a day after Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued a recommendation for people to wear masks indoors.

As of June 6, there are at least six Triad counties — Alamance, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin — that have high levels of COVID transmission, according to the CDC.

If you live in a community with high levels, the CDC recommends you wear a mask indoors in public and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.