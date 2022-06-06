(WGHP) — As COVID cases climb in several Triad counties, some local leaders are strongly suggesting people take the proper precautions.

As of June 6, there are at least six Triad counties — Alamance, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin — that have high levels of COVID transmission, according to the CDC

If you live in a community with high levels, the CDC recommends you wear a mask indoors in public and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines says even though cases are spiking in Forsyth County, nothing is changing right now.

“I think we’ve been averaging something over 140 cases per day. We had a target of 10 cases or less per day when I did away with the mask mandate last year,” Joines said. “Please take care of yourself. And when you go out or in meetings at home or in small places inside, I’m just encouraging people to wear their mask. I’ve started wearing mine again inside.”

Out of the 100 counties in North Carolina, 13 of them have some of the highest levels of transmission in the country.

Despite the rise in new cases of covid, deaths are down. On May 27, the seven-day average of deaths across the country was reported at 470. On that same day last year, the average was 637.

Mayor Joines says this current surge in Forsyth County was expected, and they’ll continue to monitor the situation in Winston-Salem before making any sudden changes.

“We were anticipating somewhat of a spike at this point. But we’re hoping as the summer gets in and people are outdoors more, that maybe it’s going to spike and then go back down,” Joines said.