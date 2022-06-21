GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parents in the Piedmont Triad are ready to get their children protected from the ever-evolving COVID-19 virus.

Several clinics in Greensboro provided shots for children as young as six months old on Tuesday.

“We’ve had a lot of calls from individuals that really do want the vaccinations,” said Kristine Crosby, owner of Carolina Community Behavioral Services Lab in Greensboro. “There were no cries, no boohoos…for the families that want to get the vaccine, we encourage them to get the vaccinations.”

Crosby told FOX8 the clinic was fully stocked with 10 children’s Moderna vaccine vials, and they expect a shipment of children’s Pfizer vaccine vials later this week.

“Hopefully, we’ll stay stocked up, so that we can continue to service the community as the need grows,” she said.

Crosby said getting children vaccinated is around a 30-minute process, including the 15-minute post shot watch for any reactions.

“You fill out a couple questionnaires…then you’re pretty much ready to get vaccinated,” Crosby said.

A mother from Greensboro was one of the first in line at the clinic to get her three-year-old vaccinated Tuesday. She asked FOX8 to not share her name.

“We’re so glad our entire family can be included in that,” she said. “Our son generally has not been a fan of shots, and he didn’t even notice it.”

She told FOX8 that the COVID-19 vaccine gives her peace of mind as her son starts preschool in the fall.

“We won’t have to take as many precautions and withhold him from experiences we want him to have,” she said.

Those experiences included missing out on visits to out-of-state family and play dates with friends since 2020.

“We have been putting our trust in the FDA for all of his other vaccines, and we didn’t see any reasons why we should stop doing that now,” she said. “There are always risks with any medical decision, but there’s also a lot of risk with the virus.”

