RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford, majority whip) filed a bill on Tuesday that prohibits state and local government and public schools from issuing COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The bill would prohibit any state and local government agency from issuing COVID-19 vaccine requirements on private citizens and government employees.

It would also prohibit government agencies from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination records of any person and prohibit public schools from issuing vaccine mandates on students, faculty or staff.

You can read the full bill here.