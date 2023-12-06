GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local health care system is asking visitors to mask up for flu season if they’re visiting the hospital.

On Tuesday, Cone Health announced that starting Dec. 7, they were going to start asking visitors to wear masks in the hospitals and ask that children under 12 not visit “under most circumstances.”

Masking will be required at Cone Health Cancer Centers, neonatal and pediatric intensive care units and hospital pediatric departments, due to the rise in flu and RSV in the community.

“Our RSV numbers are pretty drastic. 30% of our RSV tests are positive and 13-18% of these cases end up in the hospital,” Dr. Cynthia Snider, Cone Health Medical Director of Infection Prevention said in a release. “It is also the time of year when we start seeing more flu. Sure enough, more than 20% of the people coming into our emergency departments and urgent cares have a flu-like illness. That number is likely to increase.”

RSV and influenza can be fatal to people who are already sick, and masking is one of the ways to help limit the spread of these illnesses in the hospital.

It’s also not too late to get a flu shot before your holiday gatherings, according to Cone Health.

Children under 12 can be asymptomatic and still spread the flu. They should not visit people in the hospital unless special circumstances arise, which can be discussed with hospital staff.