Health screenings reinstated at entrances of Alamance County courthouses

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, health screenings will be instated at the entrances to Alamance County courthouses, according to a news release from the North Carolina Judicial Branch.

The health screenings are expected to be in place at courthouse entrances by Aug. 23, according to the release.

There have been 390 cases of COVID-19 reported in Alamance County in the past seven days, according to the CDC.

The CDC reports that the community transmission rate for COVID is high in nearly every North Carolina county, including every county in the FOX8 viewing area.