Health officials urge protestors to get tested for coronavirus

There have been daily protests since George Floyd died on May 25.

Health officials fear that could result in a spike of coronavirus cases.

People who have protested within the last two weeks are advised to get tested for COVID-19.

“I do think there is a potential, unfortunately, for this to be a seeding event,” said Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Redfield says the risk of getting infected is more likely in larger cities that haven’t controlled outbreaks.

“Minneapolis happens to be one still having significant transmission. D.C. Is another one. We really want those individuals to highly consider being evaluated,” Redfield said.

Although some protestors wear masks, there’s minimal social distancing within crowds.

And tear gas, used occasionally by law enforcement, can make people cough and increase the likelihood of spreading the virus.

“We have advocated strongly, the ability to have face coverings and masks available to protesters, so that they can at least have those coverings,” Redfield said.

The CDC published a forecast Thursday that predicts more than 127,000 deaths in the US by June 27.

Researchers say the data projects a decline in weekly virus deaths, but that could change id the virus thrives among protestors.

The CDC’s national ensemble forecast is based on 20 individual forecasts and only focuses on the upcoming month.

There are nearly 1.9 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University.