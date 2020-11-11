Health officials push SlowCOVIDNC app download

As COVID-19 cases climb in our state, North Carolina health officials are asking people to download the SlowCOVIDNC app.

The exposure notification app will let you know if you have been in close contact with someone who has shared a positive COVID-19 test result in the app.

350,000 people have downloaded the app, which uses anonymous tokens so devices can communicate with each other. Those tokens are never linked to your location or identity.

So far only 113 people have notified others of a positive result.

“We think that’s probably proportional to the kinds of cases that we’re seeing in terms of the whole population of 10 million people here in North Carolina,” SAID Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

She’s urging more people to download the app.

“We haven’t heard about reluctance to use it because it’s completely anonymous. I just think more people need to do that,” Dr. Cohen said.

FOX8 spoke to more than a dozen people who said they had not downloaded the app and many had not heard about it.

“As long as I don’t have to worry about somebody knocking on my door that I gave them COVID, then it’s fine I think it’s great,” said Quincy Cunningham.

Several people raised concerns about privacy and security.

“With COVID being new, I’m still a little leery about how they’ll be reporting this information or tracking it,” one woman said.

Cohen said there are no security concerns about using the notification system.

Several people said as case counts increase, they are less concerned about contracting the virus.

“You kind of understand about how it’s affecting people, how it’s keeping away from you so to speak. We’re comfortable being out in public as long as we have our masks on, and we’re 6 feet away from each other,” Cunningham said.