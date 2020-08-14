Health officials identify COVID-19 outbreak at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance County health officials have identified a COVID-19 outbreak at the Alamance Health Care Center in Burlington, according to a Alamance County Health Department statement.

Two residents and one staff member have confirmed cases.

The full statement is provided below:

“Alamance County Health Department has identified an outbreak at the skilled nursing facility Alamance Health Care Center in Burlington. Currently, three (3) cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the facility. The confirmed cases are among two (2) residents and one (1) staff. The staff person is an Alamance County resident. NC DHHS defines an outbreak as two confirmed cases within a long-term care facility.

‘These positive test results were discovered among asymptomatic individuals through proactive Point Prevalence Testing conducted August 7,’ stated Jonathan Caudill, Administrator at Alamance Health Care Center. ‘In total, 281 tests were completed (156 patients and 125 employees). All test results have been received and these three cases were the only positives identified.’ The center will be conducting another round of specimen collections for COVID-19 testing for all [non-positive] staff and residents at the facility beginning August 14.

‘We are grateful for the quick communication from Alamance Health Care Center so that we can collaborate together in order to mitigate the outbreak as quickly as possible and prevent the spread to other staff and residents,’ stated Alamance County Interim Health Director Alexandria Rimmer.

Alamance County Health Department identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 20. Since then, a total of 2621 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community. Of those confirmed cases, 2349 have been released from isolation and 230 remain active and in isolation. Included in those active cases, 11 individuals are receiving care at a hospital. Sadly, there have been 42 COVID-19 related deaths. COVID-related deaths include only patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, and who died without fully recovering from the disease.

The community is reminded to limit their social and group interactions and practice the 3Ws – Wear, Wait and Wash. These important steps can reduce a person’s risk and the risk to their family, friends and neighbors.”