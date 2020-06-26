Health care safeguards for Piedmont schools come with big price tag

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Returning to school during a global health crisis is expensive. School districts in the Piedmont are looking at a multi-million-dollar price tag when it comes to meeting state health requirements and recommendations.

Health care coordinators are the most expensive. The state recommends that each school building has a point person to oversee daily health screenings. For some districts like Guilford County or Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, hiring for the position alone costs $4-5 million.

“I think it’s essential and that voice, that expertise, is going to be vitally important,” said Dr. Cate Gentry, superintendent of Thomasville City Schools.

Whether it’s a school nurse, health teacher or even athletic trainer, district leaders throughout the Piedmont agree that some form of health care coordinator will be necessary this coming school year.

“Educators are not health care workers. We’re not trained the way nurses are to recognize some of the significant symptoms, some of the variables that can cause outbreaks,” Gentry stated.

Thomasville City Schools is one of the only districts in the Triad that already has a dedicated health care professional in each building.

“We have four nurses in our district and we have four schools so it also helps that we’re small,” Gentry said.

The superintendent realizes for larger districts, having a health care professional in each building may not be financially possible, but she believes it’s necessary during the unprecedented crisis and hopes North Carolina lawmakers find a way to help schools fund the position.

“I know a lot of districts at best maybe split nurses, I know there’s districts who have nurses who report to four schools, there’s huge gaps in this area and huge needs in this area and those are great recommendations but the recommendations don’t do a whole lot if the ability to hire those people and bring on doesn’t follow it in the funding sources,” Gentry said.

It is one of the many challenges district leaders continue to face ahead of Gov. Roy Cooper’s July 1 deadline.

“It’s overwhelming thinking of all the variables and all the what-ifs and trying to, I think we’re all trying to prepare for everything but we don’t know what everything looks like,” Gentry said.

Some other projected expenses district leaders are looking at are screening forms that could cost $50,000, PPE for isolation rooms and screenings at $31,000 and $6,000 for water bottles since students won’t be allowed to use public water fountains.