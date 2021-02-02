‘He will truly be missed’: Family member mourns 26-year-old killed in Greensboro hit-and-run

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a person on Summit Avenue on Monday.

A driver hit 26-year-old Jonathan Smith as he was walking along Summit Avenue near Cody Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Greensboro police. Smith was rushed to the hospital and later died. There are no sidewalks on Summit Avenue where the incident occurred. Police believe the person was driving a white Ford or Dodge vehicle and sped away.

“He will truly be missed,” said Ramona Smith, the victim’s aunt.

Smith drives Summit Avenue to work every day. The road was blocked off Monday night while police investigated the scene. Smith had no idea it was her nephew until an hour later.

“Just to drive up and down these streets knowing that my nephew was on the side of the road and didn’t nobody care,” she said. “I don’t understand how someone can just hit someone and keep going.”

Smith said her nephew was known as “Jon-Jon.” He was described as a young and bright spirit who always looked out for his loved ones. She said he walked along the road to go visit family or the store.

“People was waiting on him and he never showed up,” she said. “He never showed up.”

Now she is asking for the person responsible to turn themselves in to police.

“It’s wrong regardless of what situation it was,” Smith said. “You just took someone’s life and you are free to go and that’s not right.”

Neighbors told FOX8 foot traffic along Summit Avenue has increased in recent years. Greensboro City Councilwoman Goldie Wells represents the area. She told FOX8 city staff are working to address the issue and consider installing sidewalks and enhanced lighting to the street.