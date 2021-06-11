“He put the gun to my head.” North Carolina man robbed at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It was a terrifying situation for one local couple who was on their early morning walk. Police have arrested someone who robbed a man at gunpoint at McAlpine Creek Park on Wednesday morning.

CMPD officials said they aren’t releasing any details of the suspect, because he’s a minor.

For the rest of her life, Maria Lopez will always wonder, why.

“Later you think, why, why (has) this situation happened to you?” said Maria.

Maria and her husband, Francisco, were walking along the trail at McAlpine Creek Park around 6 a.m. in the 8700 block of Monroe Road on Wednesday. Maria was slightly ahead of her husband when someone pulled him over and put a gun to his head, demanding money.

“I felt it in my back, he put the gun on my head. He told me to give me the money,” said Francisco. He didn’t have any money on him at the time and told the robber. “He said give me the keys.”

Francisco said he gave the keys to the guy and the robber took off with their car. Even though the police have caught the guy responsible, Maria said she is still shaken.

“I almost feel like jelly,” said Maria. “Terrified.”

When he felt the gun on the back of his head, Francisco’s first thought was of his wife and kids. The two have been married for 16 years.

“My tears (are) because I feel God in this situation,” said Maria.

For those questions they may never be able to answer, the two of them have somewhere to turn.

“I wake up in the morning and I say, thank you God, for another day,” said Francisco.

CMPD detectives on Thursday said they interviewed two juveniles who were involved. Following the interview, one of the juveniles was transferred to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Jail North, and charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The juvenile also received traffic-related charges, including speeding, no operator’s license, reckless driving, obtaining a fictitious license plate, and providing fictitious information to an officer.

Detectives are actively reviewing additional cases to determine possible other involvements. Anyone with information is asked to leave it anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.