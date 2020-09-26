‘He loved his job’: SC off-duty officer dies in head-on crash

ANDERSON, S.C. — A South Carolina police department is mourning the loss of an officer.

Sergeant Ethan Kaskin was off-duty officer when he was killed on Friday in a head-on crash while he was going home from a workout, according to the Anderson Police Department.

“Sgt. Kaskin had an impeccable work ethic,” Police Chief Jim Stewart said. “He loved his job and took great care to live up to his oath as a police officer. HIs fellow officers will miss him and the public he served will miss him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and loved ones.”

Kaskin joined the APD in 2008 as a patrol officer.

He was promoted to Corporal in 2012 and to Sergeant in 2016.

He was currently serving as a detective in the investigations unit.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of Sgt. Kaskin, “ said David McCuen, City Manager. “We ask that the community keep his loved ones and our officers in prayer during this difficult time.”