‘He did not deserve this’: Mother of man gunned down while riding motorcycle in Rockingham County speaks out

(WGHP) – The mother of one of the people killed in Monday’s Rockingham County triple-shooting is speaking out.

“He did not deserve this. No one deserves to be gunned down,” said Aretha Carey, the mother of Kwandre Carey.

It was supposed to be the adventure of a lifetime.

“He left the Wednesday after Mother’s Day, and that is the last day I saw him was on Mother’s Day,” Carey said.

Motorcycle lover Kwandre Carey left on his first cross country trip.

“His first stop was Nashville. Then from there he went to Texas. Then from there he went to Vegas. And then from Vegas he went to California,” Carey detailed, of her son’s planned trip.

The 24-year-old was excited to take in the freedom of the open road.

“I came to terms if he had an accident and lost him, it is what he loved – this did not happen that way,” Carey said.

Deputies say while Kwandre Carey rode along U.S. 29 Bypass in Rockingham County Monday, Martin Calvin Cox Jr., 41, of Browns Summit, gunned him down.

“Nothing is going to help heal my heart but I really want to know what was going through his head to do something like that,” Carey said.

Two people on a second motorcycle were also shot. A woman died and her husband survived.

“Thank God we have a survivor to be able to tell the story,” Carey said. “Thank God for that.”

The biggest gap in the story right now is what led to the shooting.

“I have heard a lot of things about altercations. They’ve looked at the tapes there was no interaction, none, and I really wish it would come out like this,” she said.

Carey says her son was a good kid, someone who would form an instant friendship the moment he met you.

“You don’t know who you gunned down, you don’t know who you did this to. You shot thousands of people and I say that because my son knew a lot of people,” she said.

She’s heartbroken this tragedy happened three hours from her home and that she missed his last call.

“I could have heard his voice one more time,” she said.

Now she plans to use her voice to make sure there is justice for her son.

“I will be present to make sure this is carried through. That is the least I can do for my son,” she said.