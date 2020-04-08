Haw River business owner left in limbo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAW RIVER, N.C. -- William Easter serves as the sole proprietor of his auto glass shop in Haw River. Times have turned hard recently due to COVID-19 and he's needing more to survive to help sustain his business and family life.

It's been a lot to juggle for the thousands of small business owners in the state. That's why he applied for a Paycheck Protection Program through his bank.

"We contacted Wells Fargo and they told us that they had a cap and couldn’t take any more applications because of what they went through, I think it was in 2018," Easter said.

The bank told him that they'd reached their asset cap, further blaming their past leadership for the limited funds.

FOX8 reached out to the company and today received this statement from the CEO:

"We are committed to helping our customers during these unprecedented and challenging times, but are restricted in our ability to serve as many customers as we would like under the PPP. While all businesses have been impacted by this crisis, small businesses with fewer than 50 employees and nonprofits often have fewer resources. Therefore, we are focusing our efforts under the Paycheck Protection Program on these groups," said Charlie Scarf, Wells Fargo CEO.

But Easter says that's not the case.

"I asked them for directions and they couldn’t give me any direction. They said they couldn’t help me so we tried another bank and the bank said if we don’t have a business account they can’t help us, so we’re in limbo. There’s nothing we can do, just sitting here hoping to hold on," said Easter.

North Carolina District Director for the Small Business Administration Thomas A. Stith III said Tuesday afternoon that business owners do have a few options.

"The emergency economic injury disaster loan would be one response for small businesses to take advantage of. The other is the paycheck protection program, or PPP; this is designed for small businesses to be able to maintain their current employees and there’s an incentive for them to do that," Stith said.

Easter tried reaching out to other financial institutions but because he didn't open an account by a certain time period, he was denied.

"After this, we will definitely be looking for another bank," Easter said.

Stith says right now they don't have the number of businesses that have applied for or received loans, but they have seen quite a significant interest from business owners state-wide.